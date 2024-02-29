Here are 10 footballers who didn't live up to the hype

This list will focus on players who, for various reasons, didn't manage to fulfill the high expectations set for them due to transfers, injuries, or other circumstances.

1. Freddy Adu

Hyped as: The Next Pelé.

What happened: Adu's career never reached the heights expected after turning professional at 14. Despite early promise, he struggled for consistency and impact at the top level.

Pulse Ghana

2. Ravel Morrison

Hyped as: Manchester United's Next Big Thing.

What happened: Morrison was highly praised by Alex Ferguson but faced off-field issues and inconsistency, leading to a career far from the success predicted at United.

3. Bojan Krkić

Hyped as: The Next Lionel Messi.

What happened: Bursting onto the scene at Barcelona, Bojan couldn't maintain the explosive start to his career, moving through various clubs without replicating his early success.

4. Jack Rodwell

Hyped as: England's Midfield Future.

What happened: Rodwell's promising start at Everton didn't translate into long-term success, with injuries and form issues hampering his career progression.

5. Renato Sanches

Hyped as: Europe's Most Promising Midfielder.

What happened: After a standout Euro 2016 and a big move to Bayern Munich, Sanches struggled for form and confidence, leading to several underwhelming seasons.

Imago

6. Alexandre Pato

Hyped as: The Next Great Brazilian Forward.

What happened: Pato showed glimpses of brilliance at AC Milan but was plagued by injuries, leading to a career that never consistently matched his potential.

7. Mario Balotelli

Hyped as: Football's Enfant Terrible and Future Star.

What happened: Despite undeniable talent and several memorable moments, Balotelli's career has been marred by controversy and inconsistency.

Twitter

8. Adel Taarabt

Hyped as: The Moroccan Magician.

What happened: Taarabt dazzled with skill but struggled with discipline and work rate, leading to a career that didn't live up to his technical abilities.

9. Andy Carroll

Hyped as: England's Next Great Striker.

What happened: Carroll's record-breaking move to Liverpool didn't pan out, with injuries and form issues preventing him from fulfilling his potential.

10. Anderson

Hyped as: The Next Ronaldinho.

