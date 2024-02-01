Here are all the AFCON winners since its inception

The tournament's history is rich with stories of triumph, unexpected victories, and the rise of footballing nations to continental glory. From the dominance of early powerhouses to the surprising upsets and the emergence of new champions, AFCON has been a stage for showcasing the ever-evolving landscape of African football.

This listicle takes a journey through the annals of AFCON history, highlighting all the winners from the inaugural tournament to the present day.

It offers a glimpse into the legacy and prestige that comes with being crowned champions of Africa, a title that every participating nation aspires to achieve.

1957 - Egypt: The inaugural AFCON saw Egypt crowned as the first champions.

1959 - Egypt: Egypt successfully defended their title in the second edition of the tournament.

1962 - Ethiopia: Ethiopia clinched the title on home soil.

1963 - Ghana: Ghana won their first AFCON title.

1965 - Ghana: Ghana repeated their success with a second consecutive title.

1968 - Congo-Kinshasa (now DR Congo): Congo-Kinshasa emerged as champions.

1970 - Sudan: Sudan won the tournament they hosted.

1972 - Congo-Brazzaville: The Congolese team secured their first AFCON win.

1974 - Zaire (now DR Congo): Zaire won their second AFCON title.

1976 - Morocco: Morocco claimed their first African title.

1978 - Ghana: Ghana won their third AFCON championship.

1980 - Nigeria: Nigeria captured their first title on home soil.

1982 - Ghana: Ghana clinched their fourth title.

1984 - Cameroon: Cameroon began their legacy with this first win.

1986 - Egypt: Egypt triumphed for their third AFCON title.

1988 - Cameroon: Cameroon won their second title.

1990 - Algeria: Algeria won the championship on home ground.

1992 - Ivory Coast: Ivory Coast triumphed after a memorable final.

1994 - Nigeria: Nigeria claimed their second AFCON title.

1996 - South Africa: South Africa won their first AFCON post-apartheid.

1998 - Egypt: Egypt added a fourth title to their tally.

2000 - Cameroon: Cameroon emerged victorious for the third time.

2002 - Cameroon: Cameroon successfully defended their title.

2004 - Tunisia: Tunisia won their first title on home soil.

2006 - Egypt: Egypt began a new era of dominance with this win.

2008 - Egypt: Egypt defended their title successfully.

2010 - Egypt: Egypt made it three in a row, a historic achievement.

2012 - Zambia: Zambia won their first AFCON in a thrilling finale.

2013 - Nigeria: Nigeria claimed their third title.

2015 - Ivory Coast: Ivory Coast won their second title in a dramatic final.

2017 - Cameroon: Cameroon clinched their fifth AFCON championship.

2019 - Algeria: Algeria won the title, capping off a dominant tournament.