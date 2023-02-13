Here are the 6 clubs new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has coached

“The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties.”

“The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.”

“Mr. Hughton has been the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars for the past twelve months.”

“The GFA has also decided to maintain Assistant Coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani”, the FA said.

Chris Hughton comes into job as one of the most experienced coaches Ghana has hired in the last decade.

With an enviable experience of coaching different teams in the popular English Premier League, we took a look at the teams he has handled in a coaching career that has spanned over two decades.

Tottenham Hotspurs: From June 1993 to October 2007, Hughton was a coach at Tottenham Hotspur, initially in charge of the under-21 team, then the reserve side in 1999, being promoted to the first team two years later.

Pulse Ghana

On 25 October 2007, Hughton was dismissed as assistant manager along with then manager Martin Jol

Newcastle United: On 22 February 2008, Hughton was appointed first team coach at Newcastle United by director of football Dennis Wise.

Pulse Ghana

A positive start to the 2009–10 season saw Hughton win successive Manager of the Month awards for August and September and then again in November, resulting in the board naming him as the new permanent manager of the club, after two stints as caretaker.

Birmingham City: Hughton was appointed manager of Championship club and League Cup holders Birmingham City in June 2011.

Pulse Ghana

In the club's first European campaign for 50 years, he led them into the group stages of the UEFA Europa League courtesy of a 3–0 aggregate win against Portuguese side Nacional. During October, Birmingham won four and drew one of their league matches, an achievement for which Hughton was named Championship Manager of the Month.

Norwich City: He signed for the Canaries on 7 June 2012. His first league game in charge was against Fulham, where Norwich lost 5–0, although this result was followed by memorable league victories against both Arsenal and Manchester United, as well as a League Cup victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Pulse Ghana

Brighton and Hove Albion: On 31 December 2014, Hughton was announced as the new man in charge of Championship side Brighton & Hove Albion on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

His first match in-charge ended with a 2–0 win at Brentford in the third round of the FA Cup on 3 January 2015. In May 2016, Hughton signed a new four-year contract which would run until June 2020.

Pulse Ghana

By April 2017 with three games left to go, Hughton had guided Brighton to the top of the 2016–17 EFL Championship earning the club automatic promotion to the Premier League after a 2–1 win at home to Wigan.

Nottingham Forest: On 6 October 2020, Hughton was appointed manager of EFL Championship club Nottingham Forest, following Sabri Lamouchi's dismissal earlier in the day.

Hughton's first game as Forest manager was a 1–0 win away at Blackburn Rovers on 17 October 2020.

Pulse Ghana