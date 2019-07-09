Tunisia on Monday booted out Ghana from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to set a date with Madagascar in the quarterfinals of the continent’s showpiece.

Four tournaments favourites failed to make the last eight.

Morocco were stunned by Benin on penalties to reach the quarters.

Hosts Egypt quest to stage the tournament and win it as well ended in a bizarre fashion when they lost 1-0 in front of their home fans against South Africa to bow out.

Defending champions Cameroon suffered a 3-2 defeat against rivals Nigeria in the topliner of the quarter-finals.

The Black Stars had their turn of the upset when Tunisia managed to send them packing on penalties.

Below are the teams that succeeded in qualifying for the last eight of the AFCON 2019

Benin

Algeria

South Africa

Nigeria

Madagascar

Ivory Coast

Tunisia

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will have a day break and resume on Wednesday with the quarter finals pairings.

All the matches with the exception of the Ivory Coast fixture against Algeria will be played in Cairo.