The Black Stars have been drawn alongside defending champions of the competition, Cameroon. The rest of the group F teams are Guinea Bissau and Benin.

Pulse sports has compiled a brief history of the three opponents of the Black Stars:

Cameroon

The Indomitable Lions as they are nicknamed will be participating in their 19th Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

They are the second most successful country in the competition, having ruled the continent on five occasions: 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017.

Their last encounter with the Black Stars of Ghana was at the 2017 AFCON, which they edged out the West African powerhouse in the semi-finals.

The coach of Cameroon is the legendary Clarence Seedorf and he is being assisted by Patrick Kluivert.

Guinea Bissau

They are nicknamed Djurtus, meaning the ‘African Wild Dog’.

Equatorial Guinea made their debut appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2017.

They exited the tournament at the group phase.

This will be the first competitive game between Ghana and Equatorial Guinea.

Benin

The Squirrels of Benin will be participating in their 5th Africa Cup of Nations.

Benin made their AFCON debut in 2004, but they have failed to qualify from the group stage in any of their four previous appearances.

Ghana’s last competitive game against Benin came in the 2009 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Benin defeated Ghana who had already booked their ticket to the Mundial by a goal to nil.