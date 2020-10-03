Africans love football and each sports fan prefers to affiliate him/herself to a local side which has the tendency of signing their dream players and to accomplish that a club should be in a sound financial state to make them competitive in the transfer market.

READ MORE: 6 professional footballers with masters degree

Money and football go hand in hand. All other things being equal a richer club has the ability to recruit quality players and meet their needs to motivate them to give off their best.

In the end, fans whose winning bonuses are victories by their outfits are attracted to the stadia with high hopes

Below are the top ten richest clubs in Africa:

Al Ahly

Here are the top 10 richest football clubs in Africa

Al Ahly are not only the most successful football club in Africa in terms of silverware and they also top the list of richest football clubs on the continent with a net worth of $28 million.

The Cairo based club formed in 1907 is considered as one of the most successful clubs in the world with a total of 26 international trophies.

Being a successful side enable them to attract a large fan base, so generate much income from stadium attendance and attract corporate sponsorship to keep the team in a good financial standing.

Kaiser Chiefs

Here are the top 10 richest football clubs in Africa

Kaizaer Chiefs is one of the 2nd most successful club in South African football with a total of 50 trophies

It has a large support base which is estimated at 16 million, making them one of the best supported side in Africa.

The team has a strong local rivalry with Orlando Pirates, a fellow Soweto team which Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung played for in his early playing career.

Their net worth is $23 million.

Pyramid FC

Here are the richest African clubs

Pyramid FC is a millennial club formed in 2008, yet they are able to rub shoulders with clubs formed 50 years and 100 years before them.

The Egyptian based side was acquired by Emirati businessman Salem Al Shamsi in 2019 to stabilise their finances.

In the 2018/2019 season they Pyramid FC placed 3rd in the Egyptian league.

Their net worth is $22 million.

Club Africain

Here are the top 10 richest football clubs in Africa

The Tunisian giants have chalked a lot of successes, having won 13 Tunisian topflight league titles, 13 FA Cups, 3 Super Cups and one CAF Champions League.

Club Africain has a net worth of $20 million which gives them much spending power, hence ability to buy quality players across Africa.

Zamalek

Here are the top 10 richest football clubs in Africa

Zamalek was formed in 1911 which was few years following the formation of their city rivals Al Ahly.

They have a total of 5 CAF Championship titles, 4 CAF Super Cup titles, one African Cup Winner’s title, one CAF Confederation Cup title, 12 Egyptian topflight league titles and 25 Egyptian Cup.

The Cairo giants have a net worth of $18 million and sources of their revenue include TV rights, sponsorship from corporate bodies, contributions from directors, etc.

Orlando Pirates

Here are the top 10 richest football clubs in Africa

Orlando Pirates is a power broker in African football, having won the CAF Champion League and finished runners-up in 2013.

They have also been very successful domestically, winning nine South African League titles and four Premier Soccer League titles.

The Soweto club have a net worth of $15 million.

WAC

Here are the the richest clubs in Africa

The two times champions of Africa are one of the giants in Moroccan football alongside Raja Casablanca.

Wydad Casablanca (WAC) was formed in 1937 and they have clinched the Moroccan topflight league 20 times and the Moroccan Cup nine times.

They have a net worth of $12 million.

TP Mazembe

Here are the top 10 richest football clubs in Africa

TP Mazembe are richest as well as the most successful club in DR Congo. They were formed as TP Englebert in 1939 and won two CAF Champions League titles, but underwent hibernation for years.

However, in the early 2000s Moise Katumbi, who is a rich businessman injected enough funds into the running of the club and they regained their past glory, winning the CAF Champions League three as well as two CAF Confederation Cup titles.

TP Mazembe have also won the domestic topflight league 17 times.

They have a net worth of $ 11 million.

Esperance

Here are the top 10 richest football clubs in Africa

Esperance are the most successful club in Tunisia. They have a total of 48 domestic titles and 12 international titles.

Esperance formed in 1911 have a net worth of $11 million and it gives them the urge when it comes to the transfer market.

In 2012 they cough up an amount reported to be over $2 million to sign Ghana's Emmanuel Clottey

MC Alger

Here are the top 10 richest football clubs in Africa

The Algerian giants were formed in 1921. They have won the Algerian topflight league seven times and the Algerian cup eight.

At the international level, they have one CAF Champions League title to their name- 1976.

They have a net worth of $10 million. n