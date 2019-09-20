Real Madrid suffered a 3-0 loss with former Los Blancos midfielder Angel Di Maria leading the assault for Paris Saint Germain, scoring twice on the night.

Real Madrid will have to cough up a staggering €80m [£71m] if they want to sack Zinedine Zidane this season.

The former midfielder signed a three-and-a-half-year contract when he returned in March, which is said to pay him around €13m [£11m] net per season.

Therefore, he would receive €39m net [£34m] if Madrid decide to sack him this season - which equates to €80m before tax is applied.

There are calls for the replacement of Zidane with Jose Mourinho from a section of the fans who have lost confidence in the Frenchman on his return.

Zidane was touted the magic one in his first spell with Real Madrid, winning three UEFA Champions League on the spin, which is a record in the history of the competition.

He resigned after his third UEFA Champions League title but returned at the latter part of last season after his former teammate Santiago Solari was fired.

Zidane was given a free hand in the transfer market and he signed Eden Hazard, Luca Jovic, Militao, Mendy and few other low-profile players, which all amounted to 300 million euros.

His Real Madrid team is yet to find the spark that helped him win the UEFA Champions League on three consecutive occasions.

They have just won two, lost 1 and drawn 2 in five competitive games.