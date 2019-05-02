Boateng 31, plies his trade with La Liga giants Barcelona and despite not getting much playing time with the side he would take consolation from the fact that he has won his first La Liga title with the Catalans.

He won a league title with AC Milan too in the 2010-11 Serie A season.

Kevin-prince Boateng is a well-travelled man, having previously played for clubs such as Hertha Berlin, Tottenham Hotspurs, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke 04, Las Palmas and Sassuolo.

The Barcelona forward wants to explore in the area of football consultancy, where he can bring his expertise to the fore.

“I want to be a role model for youth. After my active career, I would like to become a consultant,” said the professional, once titled as,“ Boateng told DAZN.

“I do not want to be someone looking for the quick money, but someone, who also stands by the guys on life issues that aren’t necessarily related to football: How do you invest your money sensibly, for example?”

“I want to hand over the football boots, pack the suitcase and then off we go.”