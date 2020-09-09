He explained that FC Nordsjælland decided to appoint Michael Essien because they were convinced that the former Ghana international was excited with the project of the club.

“Michael left a very positive impression here during his visit and we continued the dialogue with him after he had left. We felt, he was excited by what he experienced here through our philosophy, the people he met at the club, and that our environment inspired him," he told the club's website.

Michael Essien who had an illustrious career with Chelsea joined Nordsjaelland as player coach to add his rich experience to the club.

Essien visited Nordsjaelland on the invitation of the club President Tom Veron last month to study how things are done in the club and agreed on terms with them.

However, the club confirmed Michael Essien's appointment on 9th September 2020

Essien would thus be part of the coaching team in an assistant role at the same time, he would participate in the training sessions to implement the exercises in the best possible way and be able to contribute with new input to the coaching team's evaluations.

Michael Essien will start work 11th September, 2020.

Essien is currently taking the final stages of acquiring his coaching badges with the English FA.

Michael Essien’s appointment at Nordsjaelland is part of the process to attain his coaching badges.