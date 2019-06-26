Some Ghanaian celebrities have had the say on the performance of the Black Stars following the team’s opening game at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana made a disappointing start to the tournament after being held to a 2-2 draw by Benin at the Ismailia stadium.

Kwesi Appiah’s men failed to pick up three points in a game which also saw defender John Boye sent off for after receiving two yellow cards.

Benin opened the scoring inside the first three minutes, but a goal each from the Ayew brothers ensured Ghana went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Andre pulled Ghana level with a fierce strike midway through the game. A few minutes later, Jordan put the Black Stars 2-1 ahead with a thunderous finish.

However, the Black Stars could not maintain the lead, with the Squirrels drawing level following Boye’s red card early in the second half.

In the aftermath of the game, some celebrities including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and John Dumelo had their say on the Black Stars’ result.

In a Twitter post, Dumelo wrote: “The blackstars played well. The red card messed us up but we thank God for a draw. Congrats again!”

Sarkodie chose to be rather sarcastic, posting: “Can we organize some boys for the referee after this match?”

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy showed his football analysis skills by pointing out what went wrong for the Black Stars.

The Bhim Nation boss wrote: “We Should Have Won!! But... Ghana 2:2 Benin. Still Black Stars. Weaknesses: The Selection, The Red Card, The Substitution.”

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale also chose to troll the Black Stars, comparing their jersey colours to that of taxis in Ghana.

Accompanied by a laughing emoji, he posted: “At least we promoted our jerseys through our Taxi ranks. I’m sure next time we will wear Uber.”

The Black Stars will take on defending champions Cameroon in their next group game on Saturday.