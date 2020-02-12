Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will face off on 7th March in London to mark Ghana’s 63rd Independence anniversary.

The game is scheduled to kick off at the Barnet Stadium in London on 7 March, 2020. The initiative is a brainchild of Proball Int Limited

Addressing the press at the launch of the game in Accra, Justin Addo who is a renowned FIFA agent and part of the organisers for the historic clash said that the game will be officiated by English match officials.

“Per the regulations of association football, the country that hosts a game sanctions it and appoints an official for the game. So the English FA will appoint a referee for the game,” he noted.

According to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, it falls in the jurisdiction of the English FA to appoint the referee for the game.