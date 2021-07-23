Hooliganism: BA United fans squeezed my testicles – Referee narrates ordeal

It would be recalled that earlier in July, referee Hanson and other match officials were assaulted during a game between BA United and RTU.

The said game turned ugly when fans of B.A. United turned on the referee after he awarded a penalty to RTU.

In videos that went viral, the home fans were captured pouncing on the referee and beating him, as he tried to run for his life.

They breached the inner perimeter fence of the stadium, chased the referee and eventually beat him up before the security could intervene.

Following an Emergency Meeting by the Executive Council of the GFA, a decision was made to ban B.A. United from using the Sunyani Coronation Park for its home matches.

In his report, referee Hanson said: “At a point, their numbers kept increasing and they chased me all over the field of play and eventually, I fell. It was there I was severely, brutally and mercilessly beaten.

“Some used their fists, others used their legs to kick my ribs and waist and one was in a possession of a dog chain. It was there about three (3) uniformed police personnel came to my rescue and pulled me to the technical bench of the away team.

“Dissatisfied, the irate fans of the home team followed and continued beating me with blows on my head, some pulling and squeezing my testicles simultaneously and from there, I could not endure the pain so I started screaming.”