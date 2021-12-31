How Asamoah Gyan’s name earned a Ghanaian photojournalist free lunch in Qatar

According to him, he met some Egyptians at a bakery in Doha and was surprised at how he was treated after Gyan’s name popped up.

“I’m here to remind y’all that @ASAMOAH_GYAN3’s name is a whole currency on its own!!” he wrote.

“So I went to this Bakery in Doha where I met fellow African brothers from Egypt. We had a brief sporty conversation and just at the Mention of Asamoah Gyan’s…. didi freeee. Legend.”

Gyan’s status in Ghana and African football is well-documented as he holds a series of records, including being Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

He was also the country’s first player to score at the FIFA World Cup and remains Africa’s leading scorer at the global showpiece with six goals.

In August, a Ghanaian football fan has recounted how the mere mention of Gyan’s name helped him secure a job abroad.

Commenting beneath a post by Kwame A Plus, a social media user who goes by the name Adusei Asomah said an Indian recruiter employed him after realising he was from the same country as the striker.

“I remember I went for a job interview. After a few technical questions, the guy asked about my country,” Adusei wrote.

“And I said Ghana – that was all, we talked about Asamoah Gyan’s penalty and how we took it back home. I got the job pure and simple! The dude was an Indian on top. His name [Gyan] alone got me my first professional job!”

Gyan, however, revealed earlier this year that he doesn’t feel respected and appreciated enough by Ghanaians despite his achievements.