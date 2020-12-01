Papic joined the Phobians at the beginning of the 2008-09 season and transformed a side that performed woefully in the past season which they finished 7th into title contenders this season.

However, the side in the second half of the season were out of gas under Papic and began to misfire, hence resulting in the sacking of the Serbian.

Kosta Papic paid the price for runaway leaders, Hearts of Oak after their poor run in the league in the second half

The dismissal of the coach who appeared to have been on track to guiding the Phobians to their 20th league title came a day after the leaders lost 1-0 to a nine-man King Faisal outfit.

Hearts of Oak started the season in a grand style and until matchday 21 had lost just two games and widened the gap between them and their closest contender to 14 points.

However, Hearts saw their 14-point lead at the start of the second round of the Glo Premier League whittled down to five with seven matches, following defeats on the trot.

The Serbian was sacked and replaced by Nii Noi Thompson

Thompson continued the title challenge with Hearts of Oak and succeeded in winning the league title. It was the last time Phobians won the Ghanaian topflight league.

Kosta Papic’s return as the head coach of Hearts of Oak has seen the reassignment of Edward Nii Odoom to lead the club's U20 side (Auroras FC).

He will be assisted in the dugout by Asare Bediako.

Papic has been unattached after ending his contract with the senior national team of eSwatini.

He is expected to bring his rich experience to bear at the club.

Papic has coached several clubs on the African continent namely Lobi Stars, Enyimba FC, Enugu Rangers, Maritzburg United, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Young Africans SC, Chippa United, Black Leopards and Polokwane City.

Below are all the league matches Hearts played under Papic, before he was sacked:

Summary

Wins- 13

Draws- 5

Losses- 5

Total- 23

Breakdown

Matchday 1

[Nov 24]

Saint Mirren 0-2 Hearts of Oak

Matchday 2

[Dec 3]

Hearts of Oak 2-1 Arsenal

Matchday 3

[Dec 10]

Chelsea 2-0 Hearts of Oak

Matchday 4

[Dec 22]

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Kessben

Matchday 5

[Jan 4]

All Stars 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Matchday 6 [Jan 11]

Hearts of Oak 2-0 All Blacks

Matchday 7

[Jan 18]

RTU 1-2 Hearts of Oak

Matchday 8

[Jan 25]

Hearts of Oak 2-1 King Faisal

Matchday 9

[Feb 8]

Asante Kotoko 1-2 Hearts of Oak

Matchday 10

[Feb 11]

Hearts of Oak 2-1 AshGold

Matchday 11

[Mar 11]

Tema Youth 2-1 Hearts of Oak

Matchday 12

[Mar 15]

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Hasaacas

Matchday 13

[Mar 18]

Eleven Wise 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Matchday 14 [Mar 22]

Hearts of Oak 3-1 Liberty

Matchday 15

[Apr 1]

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Heart of Lions

Matchday 16 [May 3]

Heart of Lions 0-1 Hearts of Oak

Matchday 17

[May 10]

Liberty 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Matchday 18 [May 13]

Hearts of Oak 2-2 Eleven Wise

Matchday 19

[May 17]

Hasaacas 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Matchday 20 [May 24]

Hearts of Oak 2-1 Tema Youth

Matchday 21

[May 27]

AshGold 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Matchday 22 [Jun 14]

Hearts of Oak 0-1 Asante Kotoko

Matchday 23 [Jun 17]

King Faisal 1-0 Hearts of Oak