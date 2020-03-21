The Brazilian legend - or Prisoner 194, as he is now known - stunned millions around the world with his never-ending arsenal of tricks, feints and jaw-dropping strikes.

Everywhere today, March 21, there are videos of his heroics.

That Elvis-like hip swivel against Chelsea, just over 15 years ago. His first goal for Barcelona – an absolute thunderbolt from miles out.

One prominent Twitter account heralded him as “the man who made so many of us fall in love with football”.

He could make you hate it, too.

England fans will remember only too well when he lobbed David Seaman from all of 35 yards to send the Three Lions home from the 2002 World Cup.

But for all the memories, the only thing that really matters is winning the legal case that will see him a free man in the future.

Ronaldinho was detained on March 4 for attempting to enter Paraguay with a fake passport. He was officially arrested two days later.

He and his 49-year-old brother Roberto left a court hearing in handcuffs on Wednesday after both denied going into the South American country illegally.