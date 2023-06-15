ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Hudson-Odoi, Fosu-Mensah jam to Hiplife classic ‘Ashikele’

Emmanuel Ayamga

Footballers of Ghanaian descent Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are apparently huge fans of Hiplife music.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the duo are seen jamming to the Hiplife classic “Ashikele” by Ghanaian musician George Jahraa.

In the video, Fosu-Mensah takes the initiative to display his dance skills before Hudon-Odoi takes over to also dance to the hit song.

Both players are still eligible to play for Ghana despite being capped at senior level by England and the Netherlands, respectively.

Fosu-Mensah was born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam but represented the Netherlands at youth level.

He has also played three times for the Dutch national team, although he was left out of their squads for Euro 2020 and the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The defender was on the books of Manchester United for four and a half years, before joining German side Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

Fosu-Mensah can still play Ghana following a change in rules by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi hasn’t played for England in a long while and rejected a call-up after being relegated to England’s U-21s last year.

Hudson-Odoi and Fosu-Mensah played together for Bayern Leverkusen last season, although the former’s spell was a loan and he is now set to return to Chelsea.

