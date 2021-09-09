The 24-year-old is a player of Darmstadt 98, but is currently on loan at German third-tier side Hallescher FC.
I didn’t deserve Black Stars call-up – Germany-based Braydon Manu makes honest admission
Germany-based striker Braydon Manu has disclosed that he was shocked to have received a call-up for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Manu hasn’t played much for the club this season, having been reduced to just 66 minutes before the international break.
However, he was handed a late call-up to the Black Stars for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa.
Despite being an unused substitute in both matches, the young forward has admitted that he didn’t merit an invite to the national team.
“I was surprised because at first, I thought it was fake. I didn’t believe it. First of all, I had a call from the technical director [Berhard Lippert],” Manu said, as quoted by Joy Sports.
“I was happy but still I was like how? Because to be honest I had not played that much to say that I merited a call because I’ve proved [myself].”
Meanwhile, Ghana coach CK Akonnor has come under intense criticism following Ghana’s defeat to South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The Black Stars were uninspiring against Bafana Bafana and couldn’t register a single shot on target, as they were consigned to a 1-0 defeat in Johannesburg.
A section of Ghanaians has since called for the coach to be sacked, with his win rate at just a paltry 40% since taking charge.
Ghana will return to action in October to face Zimbabwe in a double-header World Cup qualifier, but it remains to be seen if Akonnor would still have his job.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh