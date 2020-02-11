According to Appiah, he doesn’t compete with anyone because no one can have what is rightfully his.

Also, the former Juventus and Cesena star said he is not one of those who often like to have what belongs to others.

In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old shared photos of himself in a fancy suit, accompanied by a catchy caption.

“Two reasons I don’t compete: 1. You can’t have what’s MINE 2. I don’t want what’s yours,” Appiah wrote.

Appiah is widely regarded as one of the best players ever to captain the Ghana national team.

He was the first skipper to lead the Black Stars to World Cup qualification, achieving that feat in 2006.

Appiah career spanned almost two decades, having lined up for the likes of Hearts of Oak, Parma, Fenerbahçe and Juventus.