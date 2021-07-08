RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I don’t do drugs and I’m not poor – Ike Quartey

Emmanuel Ayamga

Legendary Ghanaian boxer Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey has addressed reports surrounding his current looks.

The retired boxer attracted controversy after a photo of him looking bearded in a baseball shirt went viral on social media.

Some netizens concluded that he was having financial issues, while others linked his looks to drug issues.

However, reacting to this, Quartey said he doesn’t do drugs and is currently living a very comfortable life.

“I don’t do drugs. I don’t do that. Since I retired I have been focusing on my family and my businesses,” he told Joy Sports.

“By the Grace of God I am very comfortable and working on my hospital project. The fact that I decided to grow my hair does not mean I am on drugs. I am also growing and cannot look the same as I looked previously.”

The former WBA welterweight champion was a household name in the sport from the late 1980s to the mid-2000s.

Meet 6 Year Old Kid Boxer Who Wants to be World Champion

The Bukom-born boxer represented Ghana at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games and went on to achieve an amazing career.

Quartey retired on 42 fights, impressively winning 37 times – 31 of which were by way of knock out – four losses and one draw.

The 51-year-old has, however, lived a quiet life away from the media since hanging his gloves in the mid-2000s.

