I don’t do drugs and I’m not poor – Ike Quartey

Some netizens concluded that he was having financial issues, while others linked his looks to drug issues.

However, reacting to this, Quartey said he doesn’t do drugs and is currently living a very comfortable life.

“I don’t do drugs. I don’t do that. Since I retired I have been focusing on my family and my businesses,” he told Joy Sports.

“By the Grace of God I am very comfortable and working on my hospital project. The fact that I decided to grow my hair does not mean I am on drugs. I am also growing and cannot look the same as I looked previously.”

The former WBA welterweight champion was a household name in the sport from the late 1980s to the mid-2000s.

The Bukom-born boxer represented Ghana at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games and went on to achieve an amazing career.

Quartey retired on 42 fights, impressively winning 37 times – 31 of which were by way of knock out – four losses and one draw.