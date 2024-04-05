I have confidence in Otto Addo winning with the Black Stars – C.K Akonnor

"A coach has been appointed for a considerable tenure, indicating a solid plan in place. It's imperative for us, as a nation, to exercise patience as the coach instills his expertise into the team and strives for excellence," Akonnor stated in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"The team is undoubtedly facing challenges presently, so it's crucial to rebuild from scratch, ensuring smooth operations. Hopefully, by the time we vie for World Cup qualification and the next AFCON, we would have elevated our standards," he continued.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

"We urgently need to reverse the current tide of negativity surrounding the team, and the only way to do so is through consistent success and commanding victories. Our immediate focus should be on starting strong, winning matches, and showcasing an attractive style of play. I have confidence in Otto Addo's capability to achieve this," Akonnor added.

Otto Addo, aged 43, was reappointed last month on a 34-month contract, with the possibility of extending it for an additional 24 months. His appointment follows the departure of Chris Hughton after the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The team exited at the group stage, managing only two points and suffering a second consecutive early elimination.