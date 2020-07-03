Ghana en route to qualifying for their first FIFA World Cup in Germany faced off Cape Verde in their final group game and it was a make or break affair because the Black Stars needed a win to automatically book a place in the Mundial.

The Black Stars, in the end, thrashed their opponents 4-0 through goals from Joe Tex Asamoah Frimpong, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan and Godwin Attram.

Stephen Appiah who was the skipper of the Black Stars as they qualified for their first FIFA World Cup has revealed that the most anxious moment of his football career was when Ghana took on Cape Verde in 2005.

“The first time I became nervous as a player was Black Stars against Cape Verde," Appiah told MAX TV.

"I am a confident player but that game made me nervous because we were close to qualifying for a World Cup for the first time, I didn’t eat breakfast and lunch, I took banana before the game and went on to perform.

Ghana reached the round of 16 of the 2006 FIFA World Cup, after qualifying from a difficult group that had Italy, Czech Republic and the USA.