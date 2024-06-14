I love Shatta Wale - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Aside from Shatta Wale, Otto Addo also named rapper Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Black Sherif, Mr Eazi and Buju BNXN as some musicians he loves to listen to.

Pulse Ghana

“I love to listen to music, for sure. [I love] so many [Ghanaian musicians], and I’ve said it before,” the Black Stars boss told 3Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even though I don’t speak Ga, I love to hear Ga. So, I love Shatta Wale, especially when he talks and speaks in Ga. Surely, Kwesi Arthur, Sarkodie – great lyrics, Black Sherif, Mr Eazi – I love him, and also from Nigeria, BNXN Buju.”

Meanwhile, in the wake of criticism of Mohammed Kudus, ostensibly for holding on to the ball for too long, Otto Addo has said his players have the licence to be creative with the ball.

Pulse Ghana

The 49-year-old was, however, quick to add that players who want to take risks must first understand their positioning and the overall structure of the team before making such moves.

Addo made a slow start following his re-appointment as head coach of Ghana, having failed to win any of his first two matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March.

ADVERTISEMENT