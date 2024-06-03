Shatta Wale to perform at Emmanuel Adebayor’s retirement concert in Togo

The former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur striker officially announced his retirement from professional football last year.

Pulse Live Kenya

The 40-year-old, however, postponed his retirement party to June 2024 and is now set to bow out with a celebration.

Adebayor’s Jubilee celebrations will begin on June 19 with a youth marathon and a special female football tournament.

A giant concert would then follow at the Stade de Kegue in Lome, where Shatta Wale and other renowned artistes are billed to perform.

The award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician confirmed his participation in the concert via a video shared on Adebayor’s TikTok page.

When Adebayor retired last year, he released a press release saying: “My professional career has come to an end. We have lived together moments of joy and intense emotions, in my respective clubs as well as with the selection of the Togolese National Team.

“At this moment when I am preparing to open a new page of my life, I would like to express my gratitude to everyone, from near or far. A great way to celebrate this moment would be to invite you all to the jubilee that the SEA Foundation is organizing to mark the end.

“Join me in June 2024 for this grandiose event which will take the form of a sports festival for the promotion values of peace, stability and cohesion between the peoples of Africa. Several activities are on the program for this jubilee, culminating in a gala match which will bring together in Lomé the big names in the world of football.”

Pulse Ghana

Adebayor started his career at Togolese side AC Merlan Lome before securing a move to Europe, where he joined French side FC Metz as a teenager.

His illustrious career saw him line up for Monaco, Real Madrid and Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

He also featured for Turkish sides Istanbul Basaksehir and Kayserispor, before crossing over to South America to play for Paraguayan team Olimpia Asuncion.