Shatta Wale, King Promise to perform at opening ceremony of 2023 African Games

The colourful ceremony will be held at the newly completed University of Ghana Stadium, with some entertaining activities expected.

Award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale will be gracing the stage alongside “Terminator” hitmaker King Promise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Highlife music legends are also on the bill, including Ebo Taylor and Pat Thomas, while South Africa’s Kamo Mphela will also be performing.

2023 African Games tickets range from GHc50 to GHc500

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Ministry for Youth and Sports has revealed the official prices of tickets for the 2023 African Games.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif explained at a press briefing on Monday, February 4, 2024, that the ticket prices range from GHc50 to GHc500.

According to him, patrons might even pay more if they want to occupy the VVIP section to watch the various sporting disciplines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 13th Africa Games will be hosted in Ghana from March 8 to March 23, with disciplines such as football, table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton and the triathlon on the roster.

“For your information, the ticketing ranges from GHc50 to GHc500 and even sometimes maybe GHc1,000,” the Sports Minister said.

“But it will depend… If you want to buy a ticket and sit in the VVIP to watch table tennis, then you should be ready to pay more.”

He added: “If you want to buy a ticket and sit at the wings, it has its own price. So it all depends on where you want to sit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The tickets start from as low as GHc50 and some of the events will even be free, but you’ll still need a complimentary ticket to go and watch. This is because we want to control how many people are coming.”