Samuel Owusu was one of the players who were given an opportunity to play for the senior national team of Ghana on Kwesi Appiah's second stint.

He excelled during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation staged in Egypt combining well with the attack with his speed and energy to torment opponents.

The 24-year-old midfielder who plies his trade in the Serbian top-flight league with Cuckaricki has disclosed how he almost rejected Kwesi Appiah’s first call when it came through because he doesn’t pick unknown numbers, but his instinct told him to pick it.

"On thing about me, I don't pick unknown calls. One day a number started calling. It was a Ghana number. Then something touched me to pick it. I finally did and the person was coach Kwasi Appiah inviting me to the national team. But I nearly rejected the call," he said.