Tony Yeboah was the first player to lift the flag of Ghana in the English Premier League when he joined Leeds United in 1995.

Pulse Ghana has compiled a list of five Ghanaian players whose performance in the English premier League has left an indelible mark in the memories of football fans and would be the bench mark to asses any Ghanaian player who will play in the EPL in the future

Below is the full list of the five players headlined by Tony Yeboah

Tony Yeboah

The former goal machine after a successful spell in the Bundesliga which saw him win two top scorers award and emerged as the first African to win the top scorer in the German topflight league, he joined Leeds United for a fee of for £3.4 million in January 1995. The transfer was described as the robbery of the year because the English side bought him at a cheaper price.

Yeboah hit the ground running in the Premier League and became too hot for defenders in the league.

Tony Yeboah established himself as a cult hero among fans of Leeds United as he scored important goals that kept his name on their lips.

Some of the remarkable goals were those against Liverpool and Wimbledon, in fact the one against the latter was voted the greatest goal in the history of the Premier League during the 25th anniversary celebration of the EPL.

He also scored three hat-tricks for Leeds; the first against Ipswich Town in the Premier League at Elland Road on 5 April 1995, which made him the second foreign player to score a league hat-trick for Leeds

In 47 games Tony Yeboah scored 24 goals to become Ghana’s all-time top scorer in the English Premier League, a record which stood for many years until Jordan Ayew equaled in 2020.

Michael Essien

Chelsea coughed up a staggering amount of a £24.4 million in 2005 to sign Michael Essien from Olympique Lyonnais. It stood for many years as Africa most expensive transfer.

The man nicknamed the Bizon became key in the scheme of things of Jose Mourinho. He played the midfield and the right full back effectively and scored some important goals that decided the fate of the Blues in crucial games. Some of the notable goals were against Arsenal, Everton, Valencia and Barcelona.

Michael Essien won two English Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and a UEFA Champions League title. The 37-year-old during his time at Chelsea score 25 goals in 256 games in all competitions.

Asamoah Gyan

The former skipper of the Black Stars spent just a season and a month in the Premier League but he made his mark in his short spell in the league.

Sunderland coach Steve Bruce secure the services of Asamoah Gyan from Rennes in the French League after the FIFA World Cup. He had so much confidence in Gyan and the Ghanaian striker didn’t let him down. Gyan excelled in his first season, scoring 10 goals in his debut season for the Black Cats to emerge as the top scorer for the side in the league.

He however, left the club a month into the 2011/12 season to Al Ain.

Andre Ayew

The Black Stars skipper was one of the few players that managed to win the Premier League Player of the Month in their debut season. He joined Swansea City in August 2015 and won the best player of the English Premier League in the month of August, after scoring against Chelsea and Manchester United

He became Swansea City top scorer in the 2014/2015 season and his performance attracted mouthwatering offers. West Ham United won the race for Ayew’s signature after breaking the bank to sign him for £20.5 million which was a club record.

Andre Ayew has registered 21 goal in the Premier League, making him the 3rd all-time Ghanaian top scorer in the EPL.

The 31-year-old now plies his trade in the English Championship with Swansea City.

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew is enjoying his best season in the Premier League since he joined from French Ligue A side Lorient in 2015. He started life in England with Aston Villa, but joined Swansea City after the club were relegated. At both Villa and Swansea City he scored 14 Premier League goals, before joined Crystal Palace on a loan deal.

In the half season he played for Palace in the 2018/2019 season, he bagged one goals, but he is livig his dream this season, having bagged 9 league goals and he is his outfit’s top scorer.

The 28-year-old has scored against Manchester United and against Arsenal in both home and away games and his total contribution to team play has been exceptional.

Jordan Ayew is now tied with Tony Yeboah as the greatest Ghanaian scorer in the English Premier League with 24 goals apiece and hadn’t been the Coronavirus pandemic which has interrupted the Premier League, he would have shattered the record by now.