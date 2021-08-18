I prefer winning AFCON over qualifying for World Cup – Agyemang-Badu

Ghana hasn’t won any major trophy in almost four decades, with the country’s last AFCON triumph coming in 1982.

Pulse Ghana

“For me, I will prefer winning the AFCON even more than qualifying to the World Cup, that is my opinion,” Agyemang-Badu told Starr FM.

“I have gone to five AFCONs, I won the U20 World Cup, I know what I have gained when I won it.

“So just imagine after 40 years, if these my brothers there can win the AFCON, it will be a huge impact on their career and for the nation, so I will prefer that.”

Meanwhile, Ghana has been paired in Group C of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon alongside Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.

Pulse Ghana

The draw for the continental showpiece took place in Yaounde on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The 24 qualified teams were allocated to four pots of six teams each, based on August’s FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

Group A has hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde, while Group B contained Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi.