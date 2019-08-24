Boateng also blamed his colleague players for shunning Agogo when he needed them most.

He added that this was unfortunate as he believes teammates should consistently check up on each other even when they are not in camp together.

“When we are in camp, we show love to everyone. But, normally when we move from camp, it’s not the same, which is very wrong,” Boateng reportedly said.

“Now it is sad that I am saying all this after he is gone. This is bad, I should have checked on him. The other players should have checked on him too, I feel very bad,” Derek Boateng cried.

Agogo passed on in England at a hospital on Thursday.

He suffered a stroke in 2015 and underwent rehabilitation two years ago. He died at age 40.