I regret not buying Arsenal at $2 billion; now it’s $4 billion - Dangote

"I think that time has passed... everything has gone up, and the club too is doing very well," he stated.

Reflecting on the missed opportunity, he added, "Actually, I regret not buying it before... but my money was more needed in completing my project."

Despite his admiration for Arsenal, Dangote emphasised that purchasing the club now, valued at around $4 billion, would no longer make financial sense. However, he remains an ardent supporter of the team.

"I will remain a major supporter of Arsenal but I don’t think it makes sense today to buy Arsenal," he concluded.

Dangote claims he has no residential property abroad

During a recent event in Nigeria, Dangote revealed that despite his immense wealth, he does not own any residential property outside Nigeria. His only homes are in Lagos and Kano, with a rented property in Abuja.

“The reason I don’t have a London or America house is solely because I wanted to focus on industrialisation in Nigeria," he stated. "I am very passionate about the Nigeria dream and apart from my Lagos house, I have another one in my home state, Kano, and a rented one in Abuja."

“If I have houses all over, in America and co, I would not be able to concentrate and build something for my people,” he added.