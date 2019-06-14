Luka Modric was unveiled by Real Madrid on Thursday night In front of 1000s of fans at the Santiago Bernabeau after completing this summer’s biggest deal yet which could see Chelsea receive up to £130million once add-ons are included.

Zinedine Zidane’s return as Madrid manager in March convinced Hazard that it was time to make a move and he told fans that he was realising a ‘dream’ by pulling on their iconic white strip. In his final four years at Chelsea, Hazard made the No.10 shirt his own following Juan Mata’s move to Manchester United, but the Belgian will have to wait his turn in the Spanish capital.

‘I have been able to talk to Modric through [Mateo] Kovacic,’ Hazard said. ‘I was joking when I asked him to lend me the No.10. ‘He said no, so I’ll have to find another number.

"But right now, the number is not important for me, I just [want] to play with this badge".

Eden Hazard's jersey number at Chelsea was 10 and he wears the same number for country, but he ought to settle for different number at Real Madrid

Hazard is ‘excited’ to help Madrid secure silverware again following a trophy-less season for the club.

‘I am going to speak in French because my Spanish is still not very good,’ the former Chelsea star said. ‘I am very excited to begin playing for Real Madrid and win many titles. ‘I just want to enjoy this moment.’