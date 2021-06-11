RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I support Asante Kotoko – Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Former Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has disclosed that he’s a staunch supporter of Asante Kotoko.

The 23-year-old said although he doesn’t follow the Ghana Premier League much, he still loves the Porcupine Warriors.

“I support Asante Kotoko even though I haven’t followed Ghana football that much,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM.

“Asante Kotoko is a tradition for the family. Hopefully, I will now follow some games in the Ghana Premier League.”

Fosu-Mensah arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, for the summer holidays and has been enjoying his time in the country.

The defender was born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam and has spent the better part of his life in the European country.

Back in the country of his parents for the first time in a long while, the former Manchester United youngster revealed his love for Ghana jollof.

He also opened up on his love for Ghanaian music and named Afrobeat star King Promise as his favourite Ghanaian artiste.

Fosu-Mensah has represented the Netherlands at youth level and also played three times for the Dutch national team, although he was left out of their squad for Euro 2020.

He was on the books of Manchester United for four and a half years, before joining German side Bayer Leverkusen in January.

He is still eligible to play for Ghana following a change in rules by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

