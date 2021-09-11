‘I want nothing to do with him’ – KP Boateng distances himself from brother Jerome

“I’ve distanced myself from Jerome for a long time,” the Hertha Berlin forward told German publication Bild.

“I value and respect German law. I abhor violence against women. I don’t identify with my brother’s actions and that’s why I no longer have anything to do with him.”

Pulse Ghana

Last week, Jerome was found guilty of assaulting his former fiancée, Sherin Senler.

The center-back was also fined 1.8m euro (£1.5m) after prosecutors said he threw a lamp and a small cooling box at his former partner.

Sherin, who is the mother of the footballer’s twin daughters, accused Boateng of assaulting her three years ago.

Testifying at a Munich court, she said the defender punched her, causing her to lose her breath, during an argument while they were on holiday.

"He grabbed my eye with his thumb. He tore my hair, then bit me in the head. He opened his lip, pulled my head back and spat blood on my face,” she told the court.

However, Boateng denied the allegations, explaining that things did not happen as Sherin had narrated.

But arriving in court on Thursday, Boateng admitted that things got tensed with his girlfriend while they were on holiday in the Caribbean.

According to a report by the BBC, the footballer said “she had become aggressive and insulting, hitting him and injuring his lip.

“When he tried to push her away from him, she fell. He said he had thrown a pillow against a table, and the lamp had fallen to the floor.”