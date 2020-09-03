Doku’s call-up followed his impressive start to the Jupiler Pro League.

The 18-year-old could make his debut for Belgium on Saturday when they face Sweden in the UEFA Nations League.

It will end Ghana’s pursuit of Jeremy Doku.

READ MORE: Kotoko fan presented his son for human sacrifice for the club to return to winning ways- Osei Kofi

This is what Doku said following his first Belgium senior national team call-up.

"I saw on Twitter that I was on the list. At the base I thought it was for the U21s then I saw that I was taken back to the A. I did not believe it. I was shocked," he said.

The player born to Ghanaian parents recently completed school, a situation he said came with a huge relief.

"I'm glad I didn't have to go to school anymore (laughs). It was very hard to combine with a full season in Core A," said Doku.

"Never. It all comes together perfectly. Now it's just the hazing. I don't know what I'm going to sing yet but it's stressful," added the winger.

Although he had dreams of representing the Red Devils at the senior level, he felt it came a bit too early.

"No, not at all. I already had my head on Germany's game with the U21s," concluded the skillful wiinger.