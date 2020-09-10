She enrolled in the MBA in Accounting and Finance programme at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) two years ago.

According to a story published on the UPSA website, Vincentia, a proud product of the Wesley Girls High School in Kumasi, said she was surprised when she saw her name listed in the event’s brochure of the 12th Congregation of the University as the best graduating graduate student in the 2020 graduating class.

The atmosphere was full of applause and commendation for Vincentia when she was declared the topmost student at the Fourth Session of the 12th Congregation Ceremony.

She graduated with a Final Cumulative Grade Point Average (FCGPA) of 3.83.

Aside from the above, she also bagged other prizes including the Philip Owiredu prize for the Best Graduating Student in MBA in Accounting and Finance as well as the Mike Tyson prize for the best graduating graduate student in the Management Accounting course, the UPSA website said.

“After pursuing a professional qualification programme with the ICAG in 2017, I needed a top-notch business school to do my master’s. And UPSA was the first institution that came to mind,” Vincentia narrates.

She said her success didn’t come on a silver platter.

“It hasn’t been easy. I always work hard and try my possible best to always learn, no matter how tired I feel after work.

“Personally, I don’t believe anybody was born with exceptional academic capabilities but if you learn you will know,” she said.

Vincentia studied and majored in Psychology at the undergraduate level at the University of Ghana in 2012 and obtained a First Class Honours degree.

She decided to pursue a professional qualification programme with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG) after working for some time, and then became a chartered accountant in 2017.

Vincentia currently works with the Finance Directorate of the University of Ghana as a Principal Accounting Assistant.