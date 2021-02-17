A Twitter user who claimed to be a sister to the bride took to the microblogging site to express her fury over the gift, wondering what the donor might be up to.

According to her, the yet-to-be-identified guest wrapped the cutlass and presented it to her sister without her knowing, probably because many other people had donated gifts to the bride.

While unwrapping the gifts, the couple discovered that it was a cutlass.

“Why would someone give my sister a wrapped cutlass as a wedding gift?” the lady identified on Twitter as @baddestcheff wrote.

Confusion as bride receives wrapped cutlass from anonymous guest

Although it is only the donor of the cutlass that knew why he or she gifted it to the bride, some people have started reading spiritual meaning into the gift, with some entreating her to seek prayers to avert any evil that might have been intended by the anonymous donor. Some people also urged her to throw the cutlass away.

It is not clear why gifting a cutlass a bride is deemed as a bad omen.

Meanwhile, the pastor who made news headlines a few days ago after he refused to wed a couple and walked away because they arrived five minutes late to the church has reportedly died.

According to Nigerian media reports, the Pastor identified as Essa Ogorry of the Fulfilling Word Foundation Church died in the earlier hours of Tuesday, February 16.

A video went viral recently of the moment the man of God angrily triggered drama in his church in the Rivers state capital, Port-Harcourt over the couple’s lateness and they had to arrange for another pastor impromptu to officiate their marriage after hours of waiting.

The situation even resulted in hostile arguments between guests and supporters of pastor Essa Ogorry.

Reports say the Pastor died the same day exactly a year ago when his wife, Tonyemieba Essa-Ogorry died on the 16th of February 2020.

He died at the age of 55, leaving behind a teenage child of 17 years old.

The Punch reported a source as having said that although the man of God preached on Sunday, February 14, his health was not okay, and he had to go back to the hospital where he later died.

The source who chose to be anonymous said the man marked his 55th birthday on Tuesday, February 9.

Regarding the recent controversial wedding cancellation, the source said the pastor acted according to the time agreement the couple signed.

He added that the couple’s wedding cancellation was not the first as the man had done so in the past where he would eventually come around to officiate after pleas but in the recent one, he outrightly refused because they insulted him.

Reverend Dagogo Jack, the chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria is expected to issue a comment on the death of pastor Essa Ogorry.