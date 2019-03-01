Former Hearts of Oak winger has accused John Painsil of framing him up for stealing in 2014 when he went for trial at Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel and that consequently killed his promising career.

READ MORE: I will stripe you naked if you don’t apologise: John Paintsil tells Dong Bortey

Paintsil, however, has said that he even helped out Dong Bortey 15 years ago and he decided to keep some of the details of what happened in Israel to save his former Black Stars teammate’s image, but he would be forced to disclose everything if Bortey doesn’t apologise.

Dong Bortey, who recently joined Accra Great Olympics has called Paintsil’s bluff.

"Why should I apologize to John Paintsil? I will never do that mistake," he told Onuapa FM.

"I don't even know his number and if he feels, he is a matured player, he should have contacted me for an explanation about this issues before coming out."

"I don't have any problem with him, he is my friend and if he wants to talk to me, let him contact me.

Dong Bortey joined Hearts of Oak in 2001 and won the CAF Confederation Cup with the Phobians in 2005 and won several other league titles with the Accra giants.

But he couldn’t attract any good offer abroad during his heydays as a footballer.