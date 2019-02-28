Dong Bortey has disclosed that John Paintsil was the one who framed him up for stealing in Israel in 2004 when he went on trials with Meccabi Tel Aviv and that was the reason why his promising football career stalled.

The ex-West Ham United and Fulham defender in a response to claims by Dong Bortey said that he even helped his former Black Stars teammate out and instead of him being praised he has been accused of something he never did.

John Paintsil further said that he will expose Dong Bortey by telling everybody about all that the former Hearts of Oak did winger did in Israel that caused the termination of his stay.

READ MORE: Ghana reported to FIFA over government interference

"He came to Israel and I took him as a brother but 15 years after that, he still goes about destroying my image. He knows what he came to do in Israel that led to his stay being terminated by the club," Paintsil said on Atinka TV Sports Court.

"I give him up to Monday to come out and tell Ghanaians exactly the crime he committed or I will be forced to come and and show to the world what he did backed by evidence. It was not about a watch he stole.

"There is a damning secret that I have decided to keep for the sake of his integrity as a Ghanaian but if he has decided to blame me, I will spit it out if he doesn't apologize by Monday 4th March"