The Ministry for Youth and Sports on Monday in a meeting with stakeholders in football in the country announced a committee to help organise the special competition proposed by the Normalisation Committee (NC), after all attempts by the NC to organise competition had failed due to an ongoing impasse with the Ghana Premier League clubs.

Kojo Yankah who had argued that the move by the Ministry for Youth and Sports is a clear case of government intrusion into the running of football, which contravenes with FIFA status, claiming that he written to the world football governing body for action to be taken.

"They are destroying our football and we'll not sit down and allow that to happen," he told Kwadwo Mensah 'Moshosho' on Asempa FM's Ultimate Morning show Thursday.

"Where in the world does a ministry organize a competition for clubs? I have written to FIFA and copied the FA. FIFA has acknowledged receipt of my letter.

"At the moment, I am waiting for the action of FIFA. We are destroying our game on the alter of normalizing football. It's unconstitutional."

The country's sports minister has thus set-up a seven-member committee chaired by his deputy Perry Okudzeto to resolve the outstanding issues of regulations, financial package and the management of the competition.