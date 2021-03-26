Ibra feeling 'good' after winning Sweden return, Germany stage rights protest

"We have the World Cup coming up and there will be discussions about it... we wanted to show we are not ignoring that," goalscorer Leon Goretzka told broadcaster RTL.

"We have a large reach -- and we can use it to set an example for the values we want to stand for. That was clear."

Once on the pitch Joachim Loew's side got off to a rapid start, with Goretzka and Kai Havertz firing the hosts into a two-goal lead inside seven minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan continued his fine recent goalscoring form with his club Manchester City, collecting the ball 10 minutes after the break and drilling home a low shot with made absolutely sure of the win.

Italy enjoy comeback