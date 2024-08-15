Ibrahim Osman: Ghanaian teenager joins Feyenoord on loan from Brighton

However, he will be spending the 2024/25 season in the Eredivisie after signing for Feyenoord on loan from Brighton.

A statement from the Dutch side confirming the transfer said: “Ibrahim Osman will wear the colours of Feyenoord this season.

“The 19-year-old Ghanaian will be on loan from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion for one season. With his speed and agility, Osman adds an extra boost to Feyenoord's attack.”

Ibrahim Osman joins Feyenoord for more playing time

Osman, who scored 10 goals in all competitions for Nordsjaelland last season, explained that he chose to join Feyenoord due to the club’s history of developing youth.

“At Feyenoord, young players get the chance to develop. For my development, it is good to play here and improve aspects of my game. And I want to use my qualities to help the team achieve great things in the Eredivisie and in Europe,” the Ghana international said.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s technical director David Weir said Osman was sent on loan due to the strong competition for players in the team.

He noted that spending time on loan would afford the player the opportunity to develop by more regular football in the Netherlands.

“Ibrahim has had a good pre-season with the squad. We have strong competition in the wide areas and the feeling is that it is much better for Ibrahim’s development for him to be playing regular senior football.