Sometimes those new arrivals haven't been up to scratch alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi, even if they'd come to the Camp Nou with high expectations.

We've compiled an XI of Barcelona's biggest flops from the last 20 years, taking into account their price tag, reputation and excitement around their arrival.

READ MORE: Sulley Muntari isn’t open to the press but does his talking on the field- Asamoah Gyan

Richard DutruelAfter impressing at Celta Vigo, the Frenchman wasn't able to establish himself at the Camp Nou, falling behind a young Pepe Reina in the pecking order.

Other than him, Barcelona have done pretty well when signing goalkeepers.Martin CaceresThere were high hopes surrounding the arrival of the Uruguayan defender when he arrived at Barcelona as a 21-year-old in 2008, but he never made his mark.

Injuries prevented any consistency on his part and he was loaned out for the final two of his three years at the club.

Dmytro ChygrynskiyThe Ukrainian didn't pay back much of the 25 million euros the Blaugrana spent on him in the summer of 2009.

In his only season at the Camp Nou, he looked rather out of place in the centre of defence.Thomas VermaelenThe Belgian played just one match - against Deportivo in the final day of the season - as Barcelona won the treble in 2014/15.

Injuries would prevent his career at the club from ever really getting started, although he did feature a few times after returning from a loan at Roma.Yerry MinaAnother Colombian who didn't last very long at the Camp Nou, Mina arrived from Palmeiras in January 2018 and was sold to Everton just six months later.

However, Barcelona did make almost 20m euros in profit on the defender.Alex SongWe all remember the Cameroon international thinking Carles Puyol was giving him the LaLiga trophy instead of Eric Abidal, and there's a reason for that.

Much of the duration of his Barcelona contract was spent out on loan at West Ham.

Andre GomesThe Portuguese's displays for Valencia were attracting interest from across Europe, with Barcelona splashing out 35m euros on his transfer fee to take him to the Camp Nou.

MARCA readers voted him the worst signing of the season in LaLiga for the 2016/17 campaign and he left for Everton on loan in 2018 and permanently in 2019.

Ricardo QuaresmaThe 19-year-old was one of the hottest prospects on the continent when Barcelona spent 6m euros to sign him from Sporting CP.

A falling-out with boss Frank Rijkaard ended his spell at the Camp Nou just a year in.Juan Roman RiquelmeLouis van Gaal was not a big fan of the Argentine, despite his indisputable talent.

He rarely featured under the Dutchman at Barcelona after his 11m euro move and would later impress at Villarreal instead.Philippe CoutinhoThe Brazilian joined Barcelona for a massive deal worth around 160m euros in January 2018 and, after a promising first few months, he struggled to live up to the price tag.

After just 18 months at the Camp Nou, he was shunted out on loan to Bayern Munich.

Zlatan IbrahimovicBarcelona parted with just under 70m euros to secure the striker's signature in 2009 and, while he scored plenty of goals in the Blaugrana stripes, his relationship with Pep Guardiola and his teammates ultimately remained beyond repair as he was loaned to AC Milan after just one season.

Credit: Marca.com