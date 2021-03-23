He said sports journalism is not for lazy people, adding that anyone whose target is to make money must look elsewhere.

Mr. Yeboah, who is currently the President of the Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG), said this during last Friday’s Betway Sports Writers’ Conference in Ho.

SWAG President, Kwabena Yeboah

“If money is your target, then forget sports journalism, because Journalism is not for rich people. You can check it out, all over. If you want to be rich, then enter into business because journalism takes a lot of sacrifice and perseverance. It is not for lazy people,” he said.

“You have to be educating yourself, building your capacity always and pushing for greatness. Let the Sky be your limit and don’t fall for the hype because you are on radio or TV.

“At the end, there will be a lot of favours and I bet you, that is when you’ll really enjoy. The travels and other opportunities will flow.”

The SWAG president further advised young and upcoming sports journalists to work hard to improve themselves.

He noted that his four decades of experience in sports journalism is built on consistency and hard work.