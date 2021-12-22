RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘If the Euros can be played during a pandemic, AFCON can go ahead too’ – Samuel Eto’o

Emmanuel Ayamga

President of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), Samuel Eto’o believes there’s no tangible reason to postpone the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Cameroon is scheduled to host the competition from January 9, 2022, to February 6, 2022, but the organisation of the tournament has been shrouded by controversy.

Last week, the European Clubs Association (ECA) raised some concerns and expressed its reluctance to release players for the tournament.

In a letter to FIFA, the ECA said travel restrictions present a barrier while the spread of the Omicron variant also poses a threat to the players.

However, reacting to calls for a postponement, Eto’o said if Euro 2020 was played during the pandemic, then the AFCON can also be successfully hosted.

“I do not see a convincing reason to postpone the Africa Cup of Nations, the Euro was played during the pandemic with full stadiums,” Eto’o said.

“They played in many cities in Europe, so why shouldn’t we play in Cameroon? If some think we should postpone the tournament, they need to give a good reason.”

This comes after ex-Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor also hit out at European clubs over their reluctance to release their players for the AFCON.

Adebayor, who used to play for Arsenal and Tottenham in the Premier League, described the behaviour of European clubs as disgusting.

There is no coach in the world that can prevent me from playing at the AFCON. It's disgusting that some persons are trying to prevent the African Players from playing at the AFCON,” he told the BBC Sport.

In recent weeks, there have been reports that the AFCON could be cancelled, but CAF President Patrice Mostepe has affirmed that the tournament will go on as scheduled.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

