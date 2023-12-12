ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I’ll let my son decide whether he’ll play for Ghana or not – C.K. Akonnor

Evans Annang

Charles Kwabla Akonnor, a former captain and coach of the Black Stars has revealed that he will not decide for his son to represent Ghana.

Charles Herrmann: CK Akonnor’s son wins U17 World Cup with Germany
Charles Herrmann: CK Akonnor’s son wins U17 World Cup with Germany

According to the former Wolfsburg captain, his son, Charles Kwablan Hermann, who represented Germany at the just-ended World U-17 Tournament will make his own decision.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Graphic Sports, he commended his son for his contribution to Germany's success in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

However, he expressed a desire for his son to mature before deciding his international football allegiance.

"At their age, we are not keen on these under-17 commitments, and who will pay for a ticket for somebody to come to Africa to play for under-17? Another thing too is that maybe they should look at the talent in Ghana and use them," Akonnor remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

While acknowledging that, at the senior level, he would wholeheartedly support his 17-year-old son's decision to represent the country.

‘I’m grateful to Akufo-Addo, GFA’ – CK Akonnor breaks silence after Black Stars sacking
‘I’m grateful to Akufo-Addo, GFA’ – CK Akonnor breaks silence after Black Stars sacking Pulse Ghana

The teenager was part of the German side that defeated France on penalties to emerge champions on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Herrmann was an unused substitute in the final, which saw Germany and France draw 2-2 after regulation time.

The victory saw Herrmann lift the U17 World Cup trophy with Germany, having also won the U17 European Championship earlier this year.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Namibia 1-0 Ghana: Black Queens qualify for 2024 WAFCON with 3-2 aggregate win

Namibia 1-0 Ghana: Black Queens qualify for 2024 WAFCON with 3-2 aggregate win

Osimhen and Oshola

Here are all the award winners at the 2023 CAF Awards

Asamoah Gyan slapped with GHc1 million fine by Accra High Court

Asamoah Gyan slapped with GHc1 million fine by Accra High Court

Nana Aba Anamoah: Man United's Ten Hag is a Pep Guardiola from Black Friday

‘Ten Hag is a Pep Guardiola from Black Friday’ – Nana Aba blasts Man United boss