According to the former Wolfsburg captain, his son, Charles Kwablan Hermann, who represented Germany at the just-ended World U-17 Tournament will make his own decision.
I’ll let my son decide whether he’ll play for Ghana or not – C.K. Akonnor
Charles Kwabla Akonnor, a former captain and coach of the Black Stars has revealed that he will not decide for his son to represent Ghana.
Recommended articles
In an interview with Graphic Sports, he commended his son for his contribution to Germany's success in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.
However, he expressed a desire for his son to mature before deciding his international football allegiance.
"At their age, we are not keen on these under-17 commitments, and who will pay for a ticket for somebody to come to Africa to play for under-17? Another thing too is that maybe they should look at the talent in Ghana and use them," Akonnor remarked.
While acknowledging that, at the senior level, he would wholeheartedly support his 17-year-old son's decision to represent the country.
The teenager was part of the German side that defeated France on penalties to emerge champions on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Herrmann was an unused substitute in the final, which saw Germany and France draw 2-2 after regulation time.
The victory saw Herrmann lift the U17 World Cup trophy with Germany, having also won the U17 European Championship earlier this year.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh