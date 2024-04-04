ADVERTISEMENT
I’m happy at Arsenal and I’ll continue to play for the club – Thomas Partey

Evans Annang

Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey has shut down speculations linking him to a move away from English Premiership club Arsenal.

Thomas Partey has been one of the best midfielders in Europe in the past year

The 30-year-old emphasized his happiness to be at Arsenal despite ongoing speculation about his future.

“This is where I choose to play, I’m really happy every time I’m on the field. I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I’m really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club,” he told Football.london.

Thomas Partey makes injury return in Arsenal’s 6-0 win over Sheffield United Pulse Ghana

With just 12 months remaining on his contract by the season's end, uncertainties loom around his tenure at the London club. Yet, Partey remains optimistic about extending his stay, stressing the importance of his availability until the season's conclusion.

The Ghanaian international has endured a challenging period due to injury setbacks, sidelining him for over seven months, thus impacting his contribution to Arsenal's campaigns compared to previous seasons.

However, there's been a glimmer of hope as Partey recently marked his return to the starting lineup in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Luton Town, his first start since August 2023.

