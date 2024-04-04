I’m happy at Arsenal and I’ll continue to play for the club – Thomas Partey

“This is where I choose to play, I’m really happy every time I’m on the field. I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I’m really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club,” he told Football.london.

Pulse Ghana

With just 12 months remaining on his contract by the season's end, uncertainties loom around his tenure at the London club. Yet, Partey remains optimistic about extending his stay, stressing the importance of his availability until the season's conclusion.

The Ghanaian international has endured a challenging period due to injury setbacks, sidelining him for over seven months, thus impacting his contribution to Arsenal's campaigns compared to previous seasons.