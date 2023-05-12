He said he is not perturbed about Italian midfielder Jorginho starting over him in the last few games.
I’m not bothered about losing my starting position to Jorginho – Partey
Black Stars deputy captain and Arsenal star, Thomas Partey has opened up about his recent bench role for the English Premiership club.
"For me, it is something that always happened. I have always had competition, which is good for me. I enjoy it. I am really happy for him (Jorginho) because for a couple of weeks he was the best at training and then at the end you see that in the game," he told Standard Sports.
"I am really happy for him and also happy that every player is ready to step in, so nobody is able to sleep. I think it is good and I hope everyone in that position will be ready to step in when they have the chance.
"The purpose of the club is to create competition and that helps the club to grow more, and also pushes us to be able to give our best in the game."
The Black Stars midfielder has played only ten minutes for Arsenal in their last two games against Chelsea and Newcastle United.
