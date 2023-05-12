Breaking news:
I’m not bothered about losing my starting position to Jorginho – Partey

Evans Annang

Black Stars deputy captain and Arsenal star, Thomas Partey has opened up about his recent bench role for the English Premiership club.

He said he is not perturbed about Italian midfielder Jorginho starting over him in the last few games.

"The purpose of the club is to create competition and that helps the club to grow more, and also pushes us to be able to give our best in the game."

The Black Stars midfielder has played only ten minutes for Arsenal in their last two games against Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
