'I'm not bothered if some people don’t like me' – Asamoah Gyan

“A lot of things happen when you’re up there,” he told TV3 in the aftermath of last week’s AFCON draw in Cameroon.

“In life, I don’t think it’s good for everybody to like you. When everybody likes you, you do the wrong thing and think it’s the right thing.

“It’s good to have a balance. People might hate you and people might like you, but it keeps you going to prove your critics wrong.”

Gyan was among a select group of African legends who were invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to help with the draw for the 2021 AFCON.

He joined the likes of Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba and Senegal’s El Hadji Diouf to conduct the draw, which saw Ghana pitted against Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C.

He noted that he was honoured to be part of the draw, while stating that he’s ready to occupy any ambassadorial role offered by CAF.

“I feel honoured to be one of the guys at the AFCON draw. Special thanks to CAF for the recognition.