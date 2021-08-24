RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'I'm not bothered if some people don’t like me' – Asamoah Gyan

Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says he is not bothered by the fact that some people do not like him.

The 35-year-old striker said it is impossible to win the love of everybody, adding that there is the need for a balance.

“A lot of things happen when you’re up there,” he told TV3 in the aftermath of last week’s AFCON draw in Cameroon.

“In life, I don’t think it’s good for everybody to like you. When everybody likes you, you do the wrong thing and think it’s the right thing.

“It’s good to have a balance. People might hate you and people might like you, but it keeps you going to prove your critics wrong.”

Gyan was among a select group of African legends who were invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to help with the draw for the 2021 AFCON.

He joined the likes of Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba and Senegal’s El Hadji Diouf to conduct the draw, which saw Ghana pitted against Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C.

He noted that he was honoured to be part of the draw, while stating that he’s ready to occupy any ambassadorial role offered by CAF.

10 Years After Asamoah Gyan talks about his 2010 World Cup Penalty miss.

“I feel honoured to be one of the guys at the AFCON draw. Special thanks to CAF for the recognition.

“I never plan about doing anything. I believe in destiny. Anytime CAF feel like they want to use me for an ambassadorial job, why not? I have paid my dues,” Gyan added.

