Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) disclosed in the course of the week that the major opposition party in the country will support clubs in the Ghana Premier League to pay players at least GHC 1,500 a month.

He explained that the sources of funding will be from the Sports Development Fund the NDC intend to establish when elected in the 2020 general elections.

The football fraternity has welcomed the good news, but some people including the ruling government have expressed their doubts.

Kofi Bentil has also raised questions about the NDC proposal, saying that if they have the resources to pay salaries of players in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) to support clubs which are owned by private individuals, then that same hand helping hand should be extended to all private enterprises including his institution Imani Africa.

“If players will be paid to play football. There’s no reason you should not pay the staff of my private company."