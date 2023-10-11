Inaki Williams: My Ghanaian parents drank their own urine to survive on desert trip to Spain

The Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, were born to Ghanaian parents who emigrated to Spain almost three decades ago.

In July 2022, the 29-year-old declared his readiness to play for the Black Stars after switching nationality from Spain to Ghana.

Discussing how his parents emigrated to Spain on ESPN’s Bicycle Diaries, Inaki detailed some of the challenges they faced as they aimed to cross the desert on foot.

“My mom and dad lived in Ghana. My mother was pregnant with me and my father told her ‘let’s get out of here.’ And they set off through the desert,” he said.

“They had to drink their own urine to survive. My father was barefoot and the soles of his feet were burned by the sand. They had to bury people who died during the trip.”

Pulse Ghana

Inaki represented Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he played all three group games as the Black Stars side finished bottom of Group H.

He has since been capped nine times by the West African country, although he is yet to register a goal to his name.