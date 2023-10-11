The Athletic Bilbao striker said his parents had to drink their own urine at some point to survive due to the lack of water on the desert.
Inaki Williams: My Ghanaian parents drank their own urine to survive on desert trip to Spain
Inaki Williams has revealed some of the challenges faced by his mother and father during their emigration from Ghana to Spain through the Sahara desert.
Recommended articles
The Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, were born to Ghanaian parents who emigrated to Spain almost three decades ago.
In July 2022, the 29-year-old declared his readiness to play for the Black Stars after switching nationality from Spain to Ghana.
Discussing how his parents emigrated to Spain on ESPN’s Bicycle Diaries, Inaki detailed some of the challenges they faced as they aimed to cross the desert on foot.
“My mom and dad lived in Ghana. My mother was pregnant with me and my father told her ‘let’s get out of here.’ And they set off through the desert,” he said.
“They had to drink their own urine to survive. My father was barefoot and the soles of his feet were burned by the sand. They had to bury people who died during the trip.”
Inaki represented Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he played all three group games as the Black Stars side finished bottom of Group H.
He has since been capped nine times by the West African country, although he is yet to register a goal to his name.
The Athletic Bilbao forward, though, will be hoping to open his goal account for Ghana when the Black Stars take on Mexico and the USA in international friendlies in the coming days.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh