Inaki Williams scores as Athletic Bilbao defeat Ludogorets in the Europa League

Williams' goal, mirroring his recent strike against Espanyol, along with Nico Serrano’s debut European goal, rewarded the 500 loyal Athleticzales who braved the cold to support their team in Razgrad.
Inaki Williams found the back of the net for Athletic Club Bilbao, helping the Spanish side clinch a 2-1 victory over Ludogorets Razgrad in their UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday night.
Ludogorets took the lead in the 20th minute when Erick Marcus latched onto a loose ball after a corner, firing a low shot from outside the box. After a VAR check, the goal was confirmed, putting the Bulgarian side ahead early.
Despite Bilbao’s control of possession and frequent chances, they struggled to unlock Ludogorets’ resilient defence in the first half, with Berenguer posing some threat while Ludogorets looked dangerous on the counter.
The breakthrough came in the 73rd minute when Oscar De Marcos delivered a pinpoint cross, allowing Williams to slot a right-footed shot into the bottom corner and level the score.
Just a minute later, Bilbao completed the comeback with a quick counterattack as Nico Serrano scored the winner, with a well-placed assist from Unai Gómez.
What’s next for Athletic Bilbao?
With ten points, Ernesto Valverde’s side is among the leaders in the group standings and on track to advance directly to the round of 32. Bilbao will face Valladolid in La Liga before taking on Swedish club Elfsborg at San Mames for their next European test.